Championship food and wine pairings

The 13-city Gold Medal Plates culimating in Kelowna in February showcased some of the country’s top chefs and their choice for wine pairings.

“The interesting thing is what a big effect wine and food can have on each other. Elements of the wine like high acidity can have a big effect on the nose, and things like spice and heat,” says Rhys Pender, a Master of Wine who judged the culinary championship wines.

“BC wines tend to be very good food wines because we get the hot days, we get lots of flavour but the cool nights really preserve the acidity and you oft en need that acidity to stand up to food.”

“In Canada we have an acid struc- ture and lower alcohol that is more similar to Europe, but the winemaking style is all about fruit, so that’s new world. Really, we have a hybrid style,” says fellow judge David Lawrason.

Okanagan Riesling and Gewürztraminer were top choices among the competing chefs as were the region’s reds. Syrah is doing very well in the Okanagan, where winemakers show a cool climate expression of the grape.

“Syrah can become very jammy and very blackberry, but in a cooler climate like we have here, you tend to get this meatiness and more floral notes of blueberry. The key thing with Syrah is this black pepper note that you get so it has a little bit of spiciness and meatiness that can pair well with savoury dishes,” says Pender.

Dishes with meaty, earthy savour flavours tend to do very with a BC Syrah. For a dish with mushrooms, the chefs choose Pinot Noir.

“Pinot Noir is not so high in tannins which can reacts with the umani flavour of the mushrooms and can make food and wine seem bitter.”

See the top plates.