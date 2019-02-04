Wine reviews: Valley expressions of bold red wines

Summerland Pyramid Winery

2014 OM Organic Meritage

Kelowna, Okanagan Valley

1/2 $65

This Bordeaux blend is very new-world in style. Full-bodied and robust, it is a wonderful presentation of ripe dark fruits such as black plum, cherries and blackberries. A smooth vanilla finish wraps around the fruit, finishing with a chocolatey glow. The fact that it is organic just adds to its enjoyment. Pair with rich meats such as prime rib or osso buco.