Whites: Best of BC Wine Awards 2018

Posted by | Sep 19, 2018 | ,

Whites: Best of BC Wine Awards 2018

Let’s celebrate the wines from our fourth annual Okanagan Life Best of BC Wine Awards, this year held at the Delta Hotels Grand Okanagan. Our judging panel was a select group of independent, experienced wine judges from the trade, restaurant and education sectors.

Purchase

Sparkling

Traditional Method
Gold
Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards, 2014 Fitz Brut  $32.99
Sagewood Winery, 2016 Kayla  $33.83

Bronze
Bench 1775 Winery, 0 Brut Rosé  $19.90

Frizzante-style
Silver
Lang Vineyards, 2017 Sparkling Rosé  $22.99

Bronze
Monster Vineyards, 2016 The Brute  $19.90
The View Winery, 2017 Distraction Frizzante  $20.95

Whites

Off-dry white

Gold
Monte Creek Ranch Winery, 2017 Hands Up White  $15.99

Silver
Lang Vineyards, 2017 Bravo White  $18.99

Bronze
Black Hills Estate Winery, 2016 Alias  $24.90
Harper’s Trail Estate Winery, 2017 Field Blend White  $13.99
Play Estate Winery, 2016 Moscato  $20.00
Recline Ridge Vineyards & Winery, 2016 Siegerrebe  $19.00
Recline Ridge Vineyards & Winery, 2016 Bacchus  $18.00
Sagewood Winery, 2016 Kerner  $17.30
Sunnybrae Vineyards & Winery, 2015 Siegerrebe  $19.00
Thornhaven Estates Winery, 2016 Brooklyn’s Blend  $16.90

Gewürztraminer

Gold
Thornhaven Estates Winery, 2016 Gewürztraminer  $17.90

Bronze
Lang Vineyards, 2017 Gewürztraminer  $19.99

 

Riesling

Gold
SpearHead Winery, 2017 Riesling  $21.00
The View Winery, 2017 Riesling  $17.95

Silver
Monte Creek Ranch Winery, 2017 Riesling  $17.49

Bronze
Culmina Family Estate Winery, 2016 Decora  $23.00
Harper’s Trail Estate Winery, 2016 Silver Mane Block Riesling  $18.29
Hidden Chapel Winery, 2016 Amazing Grace  $21.65
The Chase Wines, 2016 Riesling  $20.00

 

Pinot Gris

Gold
Lake Breeze Vineyards, 2017 Pinot Gris  $21.00

Silver
Mission Hill Family Estate Winery, 2017 Reserve Pinot Gris  $22.00
Oliver Twist Estate Winery, 2017 Pinot Gris  $21.90

Bronze
Hillside Winery, 2017 Unoaked Pinot Gris  $22.00
SpearHead Winery, 2017 Pinot Gris  $19.00
The Chase Wines, 2016 Pinot Gris  $20.00

 

Sauvignon Blanc

Gold
Clos du Soleil Winery, 2016 Fume Blanc  $20.90
Lake Breeze Vineyards, 2017 Sauvignon Blanc  $22.00
Mission Hill Family Estate Winery, 2016 Reserve Sauvignon Blanc  $22.00

Bronze
Bench 1775 Winery, 2016 Sauvignon Blanc  $24.90
Serendipity Winery, 2016 Sauvignon Blanc  $21.90

Other Dry White

Gold
the hatch, 2016 Dynasty White  $31.77

Silver
Clos du Soleil Winery, 2016 Grower’s Series Pinot Blanc $20.90

Bronze
Bench 1775 Winery, 2016 Chill  $17.90
Culmina Family Estate Winery, 2016 R&D White Blend  $20.00
SpearHead Winery, 2017 White Pinot Noir  $24.00
Sunnybrae Vineyards & Winery, 2015 Turner Road  $15.00

Viognier

Gold
Lang Vineyards, 2017 Viognier  $24.99
BEST OF SHOW

Serendipity Winery, 2017 Viognier  $21.90

Silver
Bench 1775 Winery, 2016 Viognier  $24.90

Bronze
Perseus Winery, 2016 Viognier  $18.99
Red Rooster Winery, 2017 Rare Bird Series Viognier  $28.75
Oliver Twist Estate Winery, 2016 Viognier  $22.90
MOCOJO Winery, 2016 Viognier  $22.00

Chardonnay

Gold
Black Hills Estate Winery, 2016 Chardonnay  $29.90
C.C. Jentsch Cellars, 2016 Small Lot Barrel Fermented Chardonnay $35.90

Silver
Culmina Family Estate Winery, 2015 Dilemma  $34.00

Bronze
Monte Creek Ranch Winery, 2016 Chardonnay Reserve  $24.99
Perseus Winery, 2016 Select Lot Chardonnay  $28.99
Three Sisters Winery, 2016 Chardonnay  $17.99

Related Post

In the kitchen with Kristina Klein at EATology
Wine reviews: Sperling Sparkling Brut
Garagiste winemakers

About The Author

Editor

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We're now in our 30th year of publishing. Subscribe

30,000 giveaway for small business okanagan

Current Issue

Current Issue

August-September 2018

Purchase

May 2018

May 2018 Okanagan Life

Purchase

yearly-subscribeDigital Edition - Yearly Subscription

Each month, we're giving away 30 free annual subscriptions to celebrate our 30th year in publishing! With a digital subscription, you can enjoy Okanagan Life on your tablet.

In the kitchen with Kristina Klein at EATology
Wine reviews: Sperling Sparkling Brut
Garagiste winemakers
Infusions unveils new Okanagan-inspired menu and s...

Upcoming Events

Sep
20
Thu
8:00 pm Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes M... @ Many Hats Theatre
Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes M... @ Many Hats Theatre
Sep 20 @ 8:00 pm
Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery @ Many Hats Theatre | Penticton | British Columbia | Canada
Baskerville opens in one week at the Many Hats Theatre Co. This hilarious modern take on a classic murder mystery by none other than Sir Arthur Conan Doyle will have you laughing. “The Hound of[...]
Sep
21
Fri
8:00 pm Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes M... @ Many Hats Theatre
Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes M... @ Many Hats Theatre
Sep 21 @ 8:00 pm
Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery @ Many Hats Theatre | Penticton | British Columbia | Canada
Baskerville opens in one week at the Many Hats Theatre Co. This hilarious modern take on a classic murder mystery by none other than Sir Arthur Conan Doyle will have you laughing. “The Hound of[...]
Sep
22
Sat
8:00 pm Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes M... @ Many Hats Theatre
Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes M... @ Many Hats Theatre
Sep 22 @ 8:00 pm
Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery @ Many Hats Theatre | Penticton | British Columbia | Canada
Baskerville opens in one week at the Many Hats Theatre Co. This hilarious modern take on a classic murder mystery by none other than Sir Arthur Conan Doyle will have you laughing. “The Hound of[...]
Sep
27
Thu
8:00 pm Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes M... @ Many Hats Theatre
Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes M... @ Many Hats Theatre
Sep 27 @ 8:00 pm
Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery @ Many Hats Theatre | Penticton | British Columbia | Canada
Baskerville opens in one week at the Many Hats Theatre Co. This hilarious modern take on a classic murder mystery by none other than Sir Arthur Conan Doyle will have you laughing. “The Hound of[...]

TWITTER

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match