Whites: Best of BC Wine Awards 2018
Let’s celebrate the wines from our fourth annual Okanagan Life Best of BC Wine Awards, this year held at the Delta Hotels Grand Okanagan. Our judging panel was a select group of independent, experienced wine judges from the trade, restaurant and education sectors.
Sparkling
Traditional Method
Gold
Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards, 2014 Fitz Brut $32.99
Sagewood Winery, 2016 Kayla $33.83
Bronze
Bench 1775 Winery, 0 Brut Rosé $19.90
Frizzante-style
Silver
Lang Vineyards, 2017 Sparkling Rosé $22.99
Bronze
Monster Vineyards, 2016 The Brute $19.90
The View Winery, 2017 Distraction Frizzante $20.95
Whites
Off-dry white
Gold
Monte Creek Ranch Winery, 2017 Hands Up White $15.99
Silver
Lang Vineyards, 2017 Bravo White $18.99
Bronze
Black Hills Estate Winery, 2016 Alias $24.90
Harper’s Trail Estate Winery, 2017 Field Blend White $13.99
Play Estate Winery, 2016 Moscato $20.00
Recline Ridge Vineyards & Winery, 2016 Siegerrebe $19.00
Recline Ridge Vineyards & Winery, 2016 Bacchus $18.00
Sagewood Winery, 2016 Kerner $17.30
Sunnybrae Vineyards & Winery, 2015 Siegerrebe $19.00
Thornhaven Estates Winery, 2016 Brooklyn’s Blend $16.90
Gewürztraminer
Gold
Thornhaven Estates Winery, 2016 Gewürztraminer $17.90
Bronze
Lang Vineyards, 2017 Gewürztraminer $19.99
Riesling
Gold
SpearHead Winery, 2017 Riesling $21.00
The View Winery, 2017 Riesling $17.95
Silver
Monte Creek Ranch Winery, 2017 Riesling $17.49
Bronze
Culmina Family Estate Winery, 2016 Decora $23.00
Harper’s Trail Estate Winery, 2016 Silver Mane Block Riesling $18.29
Hidden Chapel Winery, 2016 Amazing Grace $21.65
The Chase Wines, 2016 Riesling $20.00
Pinot Gris
Gold
Lake Breeze Vineyards, 2017 Pinot Gris $21.00
Silver
Mission Hill Family Estate Winery, 2017 Reserve Pinot Gris $22.00
Oliver Twist Estate Winery, 2017 Pinot Gris $21.90
Bronze
Hillside Winery, 2017 Unoaked Pinot Gris $22.00
SpearHead Winery, 2017 Pinot Gris $19.00
The Chase Wines, 2016 Pinot Gris $20.00
Sauvignon Blanc
Gold
Clos du Soleil Winery, 2016 Fume Blanc $20.90
Lake Breeze Vineyards, 2017 Sauvignon Blanc $22.00
Mission Hill Family Estate Winery, 2016 Reserve Sauvignon Blanc $22.00
Bronze
Bench 1775 Winery, 2016 Sauvignon Blanc $24.90
Serendipity Winery, 2016 Sauvignon Blanc $21.90
Other Dry White
Gold
the hatch, 2016 Dynasty White $31.77
Silver
Clos du Soleil Winery, 2016 Grower’s Series Pinot Blanc $20.90
Bronze
Bench 1775 Winery, 2016 Chill $17.90
Culmina Family Estate Winery, 2016 R&D White Blend $20.00
SpearHead Winery, 2017 White Pinot Noir $24.00
Sunnybrae Vineyards & Winery, 2015 Turner Road $15.00
Viognier
Gold
Lang Vineyards, 2017 Viognier $24.99
BEST OF SHOW
Serendipity Winery, 2017 Viognier $21.90
Silver
Bench 1775 Winery, 2016 Viognier $24.90
Bronze
Perseus Winery, 2016 Viognier $18.99
Red Rooster Winery, 2017 Rare Bird Series Viognier $28.75
Oliver Twist Estate Winery, 2016 Viognier $22.90
MOCOJO Winery, 2016 Viognier $22.00
Chardonnay
Gold
Black Hills Estate Winery, 2016 Chardonnay $29.90
C.C. Jentsch Cellars, 2016 Small Lot Barrel Fermented Chardonnay $35.90
Silver
Culmina Family Estate Winery, 2015 Dilemma $34.00
Bronze
Monte Creek Ranch Winery, 2016 Chardonnay Reserve $24.99
Perseus Winery, 2016 Select Lot Chardonnay $28.99
Three Sisters Winery, 2016 Chardonnay $17.99