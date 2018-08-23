Wine reviews: Sperling Sparkling Brut

Sperling Vineyards 2011 Sparkling Brut

Kelowna, Okanagan Valley

1/2 $40.00

Reminiscent of a fine quality Champagne, this single vineyard Pinot Blanc sparkling wine is grown organically and biodynamically, allowing it to truly represent its own unique terroir. Notes of crisp green apple combine with fresh bread dough, lifting subtle floral aromas to make a beautifully balanced, complex bubble. Pair this with assorted canapés to celebrate life.