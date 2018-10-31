Advertisement

Celebrating 30 Years

Writing well means never having to say, ‘I guess you had to be there.’”

?Jef Mallet

The great part about anniversaries is taking time to reflect. Delving into our magazine archives, we once again came face to face with the passionate people who strengthen our communities and the creative artists who fill the Valley with art, song and laughter. As we flipped through the pages, funky retro ads popped out and the colourful fabric of Okanagan life warmed us, captured in vivid photography and heartfelt words. Printed on the pages were couples saying “I do,” athletes capturing Olympic gold and volunteers opening their hearts. We also stirred up some murders, ghosts and lake monsters. Yes, Ogopogo has made his appearances many times over. Our writers tackled many issues that parents, students and seniors have faced over these 30 years?—?some still challenging us today. Thanks to all who have been a part of our journey; you’ll find the full archives online. Read, reflect and revel in the Okanagan life. ?—?Editors

What better way to celebrate three decades of Okanagan Life than printing a 30th-anniversary issue and penning a new musical libretto?
Regular readers of Okanagan Life will know that I go to great lengths to boast about, sell its advantages and invite all to visit our renowned Valley, which is humbly known as one of the prettiest, happiest and adventurous places—and what better locale to place my cast of musical characters? 

Local business owner Paul Byrne, publisher of Okanagan Life magazine, is supporting small business with a $30,000 giveaway to mark his 30th year in publishing. “Okanagan Life would not have reached this milestone without our readers and the support of local...

Fall 1988 The plunge into the world of art paid off for Robert Dow Reid. The shipyards of Scotland where it all began may be a long way off, but for this internationally renowned sculptor, the ocean of his boyhood is ever present in the enduring and beautiful shapes...

