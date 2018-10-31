Celebrating 30 Years

The great part about anniversaries is taking time to reflect. Delving into our magazine archives, we once again came face to face with the passionate people who strengthen our communities and the creative artists who fill the Valley with art, song and laughter. As we flipped through the pages, funky retro ads popped out and the colourful fabric of Okanagan life warmed us, captured in vivid photography and heartfelt words. Printed on the pages were couples saying “I do,” athletes capturing Olympic gold and volunteers opening their hearts. We also stirred up some murders, ghosts and lake monsters. Yes, Ogopogo has made his appearances many times over. Our writers tackled many issues that parents, students and seniors have faced over these 30 years?—?some still challenging us today. Thanks to all who have been a part of our journey; you’ll find the full archives online. Read, reflect and revel in the Okanagan life. ?—?Editors