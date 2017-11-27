Stuart Park: Outdoor skating in downtown Kelowna

Get ready to lace up your skates and take to the ice at Stuart Park outdoor ice rink.

The outdoor rink will be open starting Dec. 1 from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily through to late February, weather permitting.

“It’s our seventh season and we’ve added a few new things this year. Skaters will really like the new fire pit for warming up when it’s cold, and of course we have the Canada 150 banners around the rink,” said Steve Fagan, Arenas and Stadiums Supervisor.

Stuart Park Outdoor Skating Rink Webcam

Skaters are encouraged to check the webcam at the rink for ice conditions and to see if it's closed for maintenance before heading to the park.

Skates, helmets and EZ bars will be available to rent on site daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the skating season except for a 6 p.m. closure on Christmas Eve and full closure on Christmas Day.

Helmets are always encouraged.

For those looking for a rink closer to their neighbourhood, the Capital News Centre, Memorial Arena and Rutland Arena also have public skating times.

For more information about Active Living and Culture programs and facilities, including public skating times at other ice rinks, or to check out the Stuart Park rink webcam, visit kelowna.ca/recreation.