Select Page

Stuart Park: Outdoor skating in downtown Kelowna

Posted by | Nov 27, 2017 | |

Stuart Park: Outdoor skating in downtown Kelowna

 

Get ready to lace up your skates and take to the ice at Stuart Park outdoor ice rink.

The outdoor rink will be open starting Dec. 1 from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily through to late February, weather permitting.

“It’s our seventh season and we’ve added a few new things this year. Skaters will really like the new fire pit for warming up when it’s cold, and of course we have the Canada 150 banners around the rink,” said Steve Fagan, Arenas and Stadiums Supervisor.

Stuart Park Outdoor Skating Rink Webcam

Stuart Park outdoor skating downtown kelowna

Skaters are encouraged to check the webcam at the rink for ice conditions and to see if it's closed for maintenance before heading to the park.

Skates, helmets and EZ bars will be available to rent on site daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the skating season except for a 6 p.m. closure on Christmas Eve and full closure on Christmas Day.

Helmets are always encouraged.

For those looking for a rink closer to their neighbourhood, the Capital News Centre, Memorial Arena and Rutland Arena also have public skating times.

For more information about Active Living and Culture programs and facilities, including public skating times at other ice rinks, or to check out the Stuart Park rink webcam, visit kelowna.ca/recreation.

Related Post

DOJA makes marijuana moves in Okanagan
Watch BC play in opening draw of 2018 Scotties
United Way needs your help tackling the growing ne...

Rate:

About The Author

Editor

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We’re now in our 30th year of publishing. Subscribe

30,000 giveaway for small business okanagan

yearly-subscribeDigital Edition - Yearly Subscription

Each month, we're giving away 30 free annual subscriptions to celebrate our 30th year in publishing! With a digital subscription, you can enjoy Okanagan Life on your tablet.

Current Issue

 Sacred Sounds
DOJA makes marijuana moves in Okanagan
Watch BC play in opening draw of 2018 Scotties
United Way needs your help tackling the growing ne...

Upcoming Events

There are no upcoming events.

TWITTER

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match