Gary Cable with Alfie Zappacosta, Henry Small (of PRISM) and Danny McBride present cancer fundraiser concert

Comprised of Canada’s top live and session musicians, The Gary Cable Project is an 8-piece Pop/Rock band with a full horn section. Members have performed recorded with the likes of Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Supertramp, Bryan Adams, Michael Bublé, David Foster, Neil Young and more.

The project features the talents of Robert Walsh (guitar & vocals), Pat Steward (drums), Rod Murray (trombone), Gord Maxwell (bass and vocals), Vince Mai (trumpet), Steve Hilliam (saxophones), Raphael Geronimo (percussion), Danny McBride (guitar and vocals) with Gary Cable (piano, keyboards and vocals). The Gary Cable Project will perform classic hits from the ‘golden age' of Pop/Rock music.

When: May 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Kelowna Community Theatre, 1375 Water St. Kelowna

Tickets: www.selectyourtickets.com or at Prospera Place, 1223 Water St. Kelowna 250-762-5050

When: May 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre, 3800-33rd Street

Tickets: www.ticketseller.ca or at the Vernon District & Performing Arts Centre 250-549-7469