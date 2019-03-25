Kelowna residents and businesses to benefit from protection against flooding

Now more than ever, communities need help adapting to the frequent and intensifying weather events caused by climate change. Reducing the impact of natural disasters such as flooding and wildfires is critical to keeping Canadian families safe, protecting local businesses and supporting a strong economy.

The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, joined by Stephen Fuhr, Member of Parliament for Kelowna-Lake Country, and His Worship, Colin Basran, Mayor of the City of Kelowna, today announced funding for the Mill Creek Flood Protection project.

The flooding of Mill Creek in 2017 and 2018 resulted in record breaking stream overflows that impacted residents, parks, trails and roads. Kelowna residents faced extensive property damage in nearby subdivisions, interrupted access to public services and businesses, and impacted the Kelowna International Airport.

The Mill Creek Flood Protection project will work to increase creek capacity through rehabilitating creek riverbanks, integrating increased drainage solutions, and adding new off-stream water storage areas. The increased creek capacity will not only significantly enhance the city’s ability to regulate water levels, and protect homes and businesses from future flooding, but will also improve fish spawning areas and protect local wildlife and ecosystems.

The Government of Canada is contributing $22 million to this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.