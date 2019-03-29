Vernon Jubilee Hospital Gala hosts elegant fundraiser evening
The 23rd Smooth Operations 2019 Hospital Gala transforms The Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre into a special night of a gourmet dinner, live and silent auctions, entertainment, and more. For the first time at an event in Vernon, there will be a VIP room with an exclusive experience for VIP guests. Limited VIP tables available.
Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are available at auctria.com.
Regular Tickets include:
-Welcome cocktail
-Gourmet dinner
-Live and silent auctions
-Unforgettable entertainment
VIP registration includes:
-All features regular tickets
-Entrance to the VIP room, full of surprises
-Skipping the registration lines
-Preferred seating at gala
All funds raised support Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation's campaign: OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life. Donations help equip an additional operating room, purchase six anaesthetic machines, and a new urology table with real-time imaging. This gives VJH surgeons the ability to perform more surgeries, ultimately reducing wait times, improving patient outcomes, and helps to get on the road to recovery much sooner.