Vernon Jubilee Hospital Gala hosts elegant fundraiser evening

The 23rd Smooth Operations 2019 Hospital Gala transforms The Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre into a special night of a gourmet dinner, live and silent auctions, entertainment, and more. For the first time at an event in Vernon, there will be a VIP room with an exclusive experience for VIP guests. Limited VIP tables available.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are available at auctria.com.

Regular Tickets include:

-Welcome cocktail

-Gourmet dinner

-Live and silent auctions

-Unforgettable entertainment

VIP registration includes:

-All features regular tickets

-Entrance to the VIP room, full of surprises

-Skipping the registration lines

-Preferred seating at gala

All funds raised support Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation's campaign: OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life. Donations help equip an additional operating room, purchase six anaesthetic machines, and a new urology table with real-time imaging. This gives VJH surgeons the ability to perform more surgeries, ultimately reducing wait times, improving patient outcomes, and helps to get on the road to recovery much sooner.