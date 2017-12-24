Is being more creative one of your New Year’s resolutions?

Registration is open for winter art classes for adults and youth at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

“Our aims are to help people to access and channel their creativity, as well as show them how rewarding it can be to participate in the visual arts,” says Laura Wyllie, public programming co-ordinator at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

Professionally instructed classes are being offered January through April, including classes in acrylic or watercolour painting, calligraphy, drawing, mixed media, print making, and illustration.

Classes cater to beginners and intermediate skill levels, and most run six weeks.

Local artists Angelika Jaeger, Asher J. Klassen, Augusto Kapronczai, Amy Modahl, Liz Ranney, Sage Sidley, Heidi Thompson, Rena Warren, Michelle Wiebe, and Nicole Young, will lead the classes and workshops.

The cost for each six-week-long series of classes is $160, or $130 for members of the Kelowna Art Gallery.

If you’re not quite ready to commit to a six-week course, the gallery will also be hosting special workshops on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The cost for each workshop is $90, or $75 for members.

For a full list of classes, visit the gallery’s website.