If you’re looking for a place to happen on New Year’s Eve, the annual bash in downtown Kelowna is running for the sixth year in a row.

The free family celebration has become a community favourite, and will take place in Stuart Park and in the Kelowna Community Theatre from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 31.

"Returning for a 6th year, this all-ages appropriate New Year’s Eve celebration is a great way for our community to gather, bid farewell to 2017, and welcome 2018,” says Renata Mills, executive director with Festivals Kelowna.

“Based on last year’s huge attendance numbers and the tremendous continued support of our event partners and sponsors, people can expect another great evening of fun, games, and revelry.”

Partiers can skate on the outdoor ice rink, play games in the “Kid’s Snow Zone,” sing karaoke and dance the night away.

Blues trio Poppa Dawg, Penticton-based rockers Cosmic Brew, and high-energy, all female Country quartet Nice Horse will play the stage.

Finally, fireworks will light up the night at 9 p.m.

For more information, visit the Festivals Kelowna website or the “Valley First New York New Years” event page on Facebook.