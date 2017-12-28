Advertisement

Select Page

Family friendly fun for New Year’s

Posted by | Dec 28, 2017 | |

If you’re looking for a place to happen on New Year’s Eve, the annual bash in downtown Kelowna is running for the sixth year in a row.

The free family celebration has become a community favourite, and will take place in Stuart Park and in the Kelowna Community Theatre from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 31.

"Returning for a 6th year, this all-ages appropriate New Year’s Eve celebration is a great way for our community to gather, bid farewell to 2017, and welcome 2018,” says Renata Mills, executive director with Festivals Kelowna.

“Based on last year’s huge attendance numbers and the tremendous continued support of our event partners and sponsors, people can expect another great evening of fun, games, and revelry.”

Partiers can skate on the outdoor ice rink, play games in the “Kid’s Snow Zone,” sing karaoke and dance the night away.

Blues trio Poppa Dawg, Penticton-based rockers Cosmic Brew, and high-energy, all female Country quartet Nice Horse will play the stage.

Finally, fireworks will light up the night at 9 p.m.

For more information, visit the Festivals Kelowna website or the “Valley First New York New Years” event page on Facebook.

Related Post

As New Year draws near, paint a new you
Home & Decor Shops – South Okanagan
Rally team claims victory at Big White Winter Rall...

Rate:

About The Author

Editor

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We’re now in our 30th year of publishing. Subscribe

30,000 giveaway for small business okanagan

Current Issue

yearly-subscribeDigital Edition - Yearly Subscription

Each month, we're giving away 30 free annual subscriptions to celebrate our 30th year in publishing! With a digital subscription, you can enjoy Okanagan Life on your tablet.

As New Year draws near, paint a new you
Home & Decor Shops – South Okanagan
Rally team claims victory at Big White Winter Rall...
Tim Hortons delivers over 29,000 smiles for YMCA K...

Upcoming Events

There are no upcoming events.

TWITTER

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match