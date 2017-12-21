Dance in the new year in West Kelowna

Dance in the new year to the sounds of the big band, The Uptown 10, at West Kelowna's Holiday Inn. The evening promising stunning sounds and a scrumptious supper. So don your mask and join the New Year's Eve 2018 Masquerade Party.

With over 300 years of combined experience between them, The Uptown 10 form a high-impact groove machine capable of blasting out any style of music with heart, soul and raw energy. This 10-piece band has rock & country corsing through their veins, jazz & blues pounding in their hearts, and funk & soul jamming through their toes.

Led by multi Juno-award winner Julie Masi on vocals, along with Sandi Deschner, band members include Steve Soucy (piano), Mike Fic (bass), Mark Larmand (guitar), Scotty Gamble (drums), Mike Schell (trumpet), Dean Bates (alto/tenor sax, flute), Chris Manuel (T-Bone) and Gordie Frie (alto/baritine sax).

The gourmet dinner features Beef Wellington and salmon with a lobster Newburg sauce. Doors open to the masquerade party at 6:30 p.m. with dinner served at 7:30 p.m. The Uptown 10 take to the stage at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $115 plus tax and gratuity.

The Holiday Inn is offering special New Years Eve couples package, a safe ride home in the evaluator, which includes two tickets to the event, a room for the night and breakfast for $325 per couple (plus taxes and gratuity).

Reserve your tickets by calling 250-768-8879.

Holiday Inn West Kelowna is located at 2569 Dobbin Road.