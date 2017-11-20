Select Page

Be merry with a winter weekend in wine country

Posted by | Nov 20, 2017 | , |

Be merry with a winter weekend in wine country

Welcome the festive season with a memorable weekend of great wine, food and fundraising in Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.

On Saturday November 25, Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association and Oliver Tourism Association will host the first “Be Merry,” an evening of great wine and food held at the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver. Enjoy canapés from Terrafina by Raudz, winery stations and live music from Joshua Smith. Tickets cost $30 plus GST and are expected to sell out (available here).

“Be Merry” marks the start of the Winter in Wine Country, which also sees the Festival of Trees light up celebrations, with locations at Watermark Beach Resort, Nk’Mip Cellars and the Frank Venables Theatre, raising funds for the BC Hospital Foundation.

Many wineries will also be offering special festive treats and vineyard light ups:

  • Silver Sage Estate Winery will light up the vines with more than 60,000 twinkling lights, while also offering mulled wine and Christmas gifting ideas (Nov 25, 26, Dec 2, 3).
  • Tinhorn Creek Vineyards will offer mulled wine, holiday soup samples from Miradoro Restaurant, plus music and artisan craft stalls (Nov 25, 26).
  • Oliver Twist Estate Winery will offer hot chocolate for children, a Christmas bake sale, winter sangria and festive music (Nov 25, 26).
  • Moon Curser Vineyards will donate all tasting fees to Osoyoos Gift Cupboard, as well as free gift wrapping with wine purchase and gold pan gift baskets (Nov 25, 26, Dec 3, 4).
  • Intersection Estate Winery will offer a unique cross-section vertical tasting of their five Merlot vintages, as well as seasonal wine pairing treats (Nov 25, 26, Dec 2,3).
  • Hester Creek Estate Winery will offer food and wine pairing stations, festive discounts, gift baskets and decorations (Nov 25, 26, Dec 2, 3).
  • Burrowing Owl Estate Winery will have a visit from Plut the Burrowing Owl (Nov 25, 1-3pm), live Christmas music, cheese and chocolate samples (Nov 25, 26).

For more information please visit the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association website: www.oliverosoyoos.com.

Related Post

Summerland’s Light up the Vines celebration expand...
Aspen Santa Fe Ballet performs in Vernon
Fizz-tastic: The many expressions of the grapes of...

Rate:

About The Author

Editor

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We’re now in our 30th year of publishing. Subscribe

30,000 giveaway for small business okanagan

yearly-subscribeDigital Edition - Yearly Subscription

Each month, we're giving away 30 free annual subscriptions to celebrate our 30th year in publishing! With a digital subscription, you can enjoy Okanagan Life on your tablet.

Current Issue

 Summerland’s Light up the Vines celebration expand...
Aspen Santa Fe Ballet performs in Vernon
Fizz-tastic: The many expressions of the grapes of...
Opera Kelowna heralds the holidays with A Classica...

Upcoming Events

There are no upcoming events.

TWITTER

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match