Be merry with a winter weekend in wine country

Welcome the festive season with a memorable weekend of great wine, food and fundraising in Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.

On Saturday November 25, Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association and Oliver Tourism Association will host the first “Be Merry,” an evening of great wine and food held at the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver. Enjoy canapés from Terrafina by Raudz, winery stations and live music from Joshua Smith. Tickets cost $30 plus GST and are expected to sell out (available here).

“Be Merry” marks the start of the Winter in Wine Country, which also sees the Festival of Trees light up celebrations, with locations at Watermark Beach Resort, Nk’Mip Cellars and the Frank Venables Theatre, raising funds for the BC Hospital Foundation.

Many wineries will also be offering special festive treats and vineyard light ups:

Silver Sage Estate Winery will light up the vines with more than 60,000 twinkling lights, while also offering mulled wine and Christmas gifting ideas (Nov 25, 26, Dec 2, 3).

Tinhorn Creek Vineyards will offer mulled wine, holiday soup samples from Miradoro Restaurant, plus music and artisan craft stalls (Nov 25, 26).

Oliver Twist Estate Winery will offer hot chocolate for children, a Christmas bake sale, winter sangria and festive music (Nov 25, 26).

Moon Curser Vineyards will donate all tasting fees to Osoyoos Gift Cupboard, as well as free gift wrapping with wine purchase and gold pan gift baskets (Nov 25, 26, Dec 3, 4).

Intersection Estate Winery will offer a unique cross-section vertical tasting of their five Merlot vintages, as well as seasonal wine pairing treats (Nov 25, 26, Dec 2,3).

Hester Creek Estate Winery will offer food and wine pairing stations, festive discounts, gift baskets and decorations (Nov 25, 26, Dec 2, 3).

Burrowing Owl Estate Winery will have a visit from Plut the Burrowing Owl (Nov 25, 1-3pm), live Christmas music, cheese and chocolate samples (Nov 25, 26).

Adega on 45th Estate Winery will offer tree decorating for children, draws and prizes and food and wine pairings.

For more information please visit the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association website: www.oliverosoyoos.com.