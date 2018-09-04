Young Stars team rosters released

Young Stars team rosters released

The 2018 Young Stars Classic will return to the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, from Friday, September 7 to Sunday, September 9.

Featuring two games between the top prospects from the Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks, the weekend is not to be missed. This year also features a two-game series between the University of BC Thunderbirds and CIS Champion University of Alberta Golden Bears.

Vancouver Canucks prospects expected to participate in the tournament include Elias Pettersson, Jonathan Dahlen, Olli Juolevi, Adam Gaudette, Kole Lind and Michael DiPietro.

Rosters for all four teams have been officially released.

Team Rosters*

*Rosters are subject to change without notice

For ticket information, see soec.ca

 

