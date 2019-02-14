The Vagina Monologues comes to Vernon in support of V-Day fundraiser

V-Day 2019 is a fundraising event benefiting the Vernon Women's Transition House Society directed by Tanya Laing Gahr. The play promises a funny, touching, challenging and ultimately empowering show featuring a diverse cast of local women—some actors and some activists. Manu audience members laugh, cry and leave with a greater appreciation for powerful women and their stories.

Eve Ensler's play The Vagina Monologues shattered taboos twenty years ago. V-Day is a movement that grew out of the untold stories of women, to believe women have their right to tell their stories and their stories need to be heard.

V-Day is a global activist movement to end violence against women and girls. The event promotes creative events to increase awareness, fundraise and revitalize the spirit of existing anti-violence organizations. V-Day generates broader attention for the fight to stop violence against women and girls, including rape, battery, incest, female genital mutilation (FGM), and sex slavery.

Date: February 28

Location: Vernon District Performing Arts Centre

Doors open: 6:30 pm

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: ticketseller.ca $35 each/$30 for seniors and youth

Please note that there will be refreshments, supportive services and related community agencies in the lobby an hour prior to the event.