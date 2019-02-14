The Vagina Monologues comes to Vernon in support of V-Day fundraiser

V-Day 2019 is a fundraising event benefiting the Vernon Women's Transition House Society directed by Tanya Laing Gahr. The play promises a funny, touching, challenging and ultimately empowering show featuring a diverse cast of local women—some actors and some activists. Manu audience members laugh, cry and leave with a greater appreciation for powerful women and their stories.

Eve Ensler's play The Vagina Monologues shattered taboos twenty years ago. V-Day is a movement that grew out of the untold stories of women, to believe women have their right to tell their stories and their stories need to be heard.

V-Day is a global activist movement to end violence against women and girls. The event promotes creative events to increase awareness, fundraise and revitalize the spirit of existing anti-violence organizations. V-Day generates broader attention for the fight to stop violence against women and girls, including rape, battery, incest, female genital mutilation (FGM), and sex slavery.

Date: February 28
Location: Vernon District Performing Arts Centre
Doors open: 6:30 pm
Time: 7:30 pm
Tickets: ticketseller.ca  $35 each/$30 for seniors and youth

Please note that there will be refreshments, supportive services and related community agencies in the lobby an hour prior to the event.

Related Post

Penticton Art Gallery presents Loving Mugs Chili C...
UBCO brings Wired editor Nicholas Thompson to spea...
Mission Dance Centre presents: For the love of dan...