Penticton Art Gallery presents Loving Mugs Chili Cook-off

The Penticton Art Gallery presents the second annual Loving Mugs Chili Cook-off similar to the Soup Bowl eventAdd some heat to your life as you taste up to 10 hearty chilis prepared by some of the best local chefs, accompanied by a selection of artisan breads.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and chili service will commence at 7:00 p.m. Ticket purchase includes a take-home handcrafted mug, all chili tastings and bread, and a souvenir recipe book. Chefs will be competing for some interesting trophy categories, so come prepared with a good appetite and finely tuned taste buds.

Date: February 21
Time: 6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Location: Penticton Art Gallery, 199 Marina Way, Penticton
Tickets: At Penticton Art Gallery, (open Tues-Fri 10-5 and Sat-Sun 11-4) or through Eventbrite
Ticket price: Gallery members $35 Non-members $40

