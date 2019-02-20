Experience Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country’s popular Pig Out Festival, on May 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Covert Farms Family Estate. Falling on a date that resonates deeply with fans of a certain intergalactic saga, the annual themed food and wine festival will embrace all things from a galaxy far, far away.

Join over 1,000 people at this family festival, embrace your inner scoundrel with a costume contest and discover if destiny favours your family with epic duels held atop Covert Farms’ giant bouncy pillow.

The annual pig roast brings together talented chefs from several local restaurants, including Platinum Bench Artisan Bakery, Watermark Beach Resort, Miradoro at Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, and Oliver Eats. All 43 Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association members will be in attendance, their wines pairing perfectly with the pork-themed creations and scenic views of the farm, vineyard and winery.

Pig Out tickets ($65) are available online. Ticket price includes entertainment from local musicians and a souvenir wine glass. Student tickets are ($25 12-18 years) and children under 12 are free.

To purchase tickets and for more information on all Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country events, please visit: www.oliverosoyoos.com/Events.