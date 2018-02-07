Lake Country calls out to artists

The Lake Country Art Gallery is opening a call for submissions for their upcoming exhibit: Who are we? A visual narrative of our community. The exhibition will run March 1 to April 1.

The call is open to everyone of all ages. Individual and collaborative works (artwork created by two or more individuals) are all welcome - any size, any medium.

Submission dates: February 22, 23 and 24 at the Lake Country Art Gallery during regular gallery hours.Each submission can include up to two artworks

For more visit lakecountryartgallery.ca.