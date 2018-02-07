Advertisement

Select Page

Lake Country calls out to artists

Posted by | Feb 7, 2018 | |

Lake Country calls out to artists

The Lake Country Art Gallery is opening a call for submissions for their upcoming exhibit: Who are we? A visual narrative of our community. The exhibition will run March 1 to April 1.

The call is open to everyone of all ages. Individual and collaborative works (artwork created by two or more individuals) are all welcome - any size, any medium.

Submission dates: February 22, 23 and 24 at the Lake Country Art Gallery during regular gallery hours.Each submission can include up to two artworks

For more visit lakecountryartgallery.ca.

Related Post

Gryphon Trio returns to Mary Irwin Theatre 
Ben Klick: Kelowna’s Country Star
Heavenly sounds, cosmic images in Kelowna

Rate:

About The Author

Editor

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We're now in our 30th year of publishing. Subscribe

30,000 giveaway for small business okanagan

Current Issue

yearly-subscribeDigital Edition - Yearly Subscription

Each month, we're giving away 30 free annual subscriptions to celebrate our 30th year in publishing! With a digital subscription, you can enjoy Okanagan Life on your tablet.

Gryphon Trio returns to Mary Irwin Theatre 
Ben Klick: Kelowna’s Country Star
Heavenly sounds, cosmic images in Kelowna
Aspen Santa Fe Ballet performs in Vernon

Upcoming Events

Feb
8
Thu
6:00 pm Wine Education Seminar: QG Wine ... @ Quails' Gate
Wine Education Seminar: QG Wine ... @ Quails' Gate
Feb 8 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Wine Education Seminar: QG Wine Olympics @ Quails' Gate | West Kelowna | BC | Canada
We’ve launched a new set of fun and interactive wine education sessions to share some of our favourite wines and bits of wine wisdom with you. Join Winery Sommelier Mike Lee for a fun, hands-on[...]
6:45 pm Siberian Exile: Blood, War and a...
Siberian Exile: Blood, War and a...
Feb 8 @ 6:45 pm – 8:00 pm
Siberian Exile: Blood, War and a Granddaughter's Reckoning
Award-winning author and assistant professor at the University of Missouri, Julija Šukys, will read from her 2017 book, Siberian Exile, which weaves together two narratives: the story of Ona, noble exile and innocent victim, and[...]
Feb
9
Fri
6:00 pm HOPE in Her Eyes @ The Laurel Packing House
HOPE in Her Eyes @ The Laurel Packing House
Feb 9 @ 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm
HOPE in Her Eyes @ The Laurel Packing House | Kelowna | BC | Canada
Two local organizations have joined together to draw parallels and create compassionate awareness of the trials and tribulations of being a marginalized woman, both locally (represented by a night in the shoes of a homeless[...]
7:30 pm Old Love
Old Love
Feb 9 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Old Love
The story spans 30 years and half a dozen meetings between Bud, a salesman, and Molly, his boss’s wife. One of them is smitten from the very first meeting – the other, let’s just say[...]

TWITTER

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match