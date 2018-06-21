Select Page

Infusions unveils new Okanagan-inspired menu and summer hours

Posted by | Jun 21, 2018 | |

Infusions unveils new Okanagan-inspired menu and summer hours

Those in search of a new go-to patio to sip Okanagan wines and savour locally-inspired bites will find their table at Infusions Restaurant at the College’s Kelowna campus this summer.

Starting on Friday, June 22, the restaurant will be open Tuesday to Friday, serving up an appetizer-style light menu from 2 to 4 p.m. and dinner starting at 5 p.m. (last seating at 7 p.m.).

The menu was carefully crafted with input from those who will be cooking it – the College’s Culinary Arts students.

“This year marks the first time the restaurant has been open over the summer months, which is very exciting for our students,” says Culinary Arts instructor Chef Mike Barillaro. “It inspired us and challenged us to get creative in crafting the perfect Okanagan summer menu, one that really showcases all the wonderful local ingredients of the season.”

The new summer hours build on a model that has benefitted the College’s culinary students – and local diners – for years.

“From menu design to prep to cooking, Infusions offers our chefs-in-training first-hand experience in a fast-paced, real-world kitchen. The menu will change slightly over the summer, as students are learning new things as part of the curriculum. They take tremendous pride in ensuring our guests have a great experience,” says Barillaro.

Also just in time for summer and the new menu is a new patio set-up that will enhance the restaurant’s already picturesque view of the College’s courtyard.

“I always like to remind people that we have a bright, summery space here on campus,” adds Barillaro. “It’s a bit of a hidden gem, in Kelowna’s patio scene.”

Another benefit for diners? Infusions is one of the few restaurants in the valley that doesn’t charge corkage fees.

“You can bring in your own BC VQA wine and have it opened at your table at no charge,” says Barillaro. “Of course, the restaurant also has a great selection of local wines, and our fantastic staff is more than happy to help you select and pair the perfect wines with your meal.”

Apart from closures for curriculum purposes from July 30-Aug. 17 and Sept. 24-28, the restaurant will be open and the new summer-hours will be in effect until Sept. 21, when regular lunch and dinner service will resume.

Reservations are recommended. To find the new menu, visit okanagan.bc.ca/infusions. To book a table call 250-862-5455 or email infusions@okanagan.bc.ca.

Photo:

Purchase

Related Post

Foodies and film buffs celebrate at Devour! Osoyoo...
Craft Beer Market to open with 60 BC brews
Wards An authentic cider experience

Rate:

About The Author

Editor

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We're now in our 30th year of publishing. Subscribe

30,000 giveaway for small business okanagan

Current Issue

Current Issue

June 2018 Okanagan Life

Purchase

yearly-subscribeDigital Edition - Yearly Subscription

Each month, we're giving away 30 free annual subscriptions to celebrate our 30th year in publishing! With a digital subscription, you can enjoy Okanagan Life on your tablet.

Foodies and film buffs celebrate at Devour! Osoyoo...
Craft Beer Market to open with 60 BC brews
Wards An authentic cider experience
Chefs arrive in Kelowna for national competition f...

Upcoming Events

There are no upcoming events.

TWITTER

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match