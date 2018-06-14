Foodies and film buffs celebrate at Devour! Osoyoos Food Film Festival
Devour! deftly fuses two great arts – food and film – in one thoroughly satisfying festival
The Food Film Fest returns to Osoyoos this weekend, bringing with it an exciting ensemble of celebrated chefs from around the country, who will be cooking up delicious, film-inspired plates over an action-packed three-day celebration. Taking place from June 15 - June 17, the third annual event will be hosted by founding partner Watermark Beach Resort in collaboration with Similkameen Independent Winegrowers and Devour! Wolfville.
Devour!, the world's largest culinary film festival, was founded in Nova Scotia in 2009 by the acclaimed Chef Michael Howell as a tribute to all things cinema, food and wine.
This year, Devour! Osoyoos is back and better than ever, offering a wide variety of fun-filled events perfectly suited to food and film fanatics. Friday will kick off the festivities with a welcome BBQ reception featuring Watermark's very own Chef Adair Scott and Jeff Van Geist of the local Tinhorn Creek Miradoro restaurant, followed by an after-party at local favourite, Jojo's; the Osoyoos hotspot for handcrafted pastries, live music and comradery.
The highlight of Saturday evening will be marked by an exclusive gala dinner in which participating chefs will showcase their creative, screen-inspired dishes along with expertly paired wines with the Similkameen Independent Winegrowers.
Saturday’s Gala turned out to be a star turn amidst stiff competition for Chef Paul Rogalski, of Calgary’s Rouge. Rogalski won over the audience with his smoked Okanagan Salmon on stinging nettle puree, birch bark syrup, juniper needle oil, spruce tip oil, rösti potato, watercress, Poplar Grove Camembert and pickled rhubarb. The best wine pairing was awarded to Rogalski’s dish served with Church & State Wines’ 2015 Chardonnay. Hannah Cheesman’s short comic film, Cheese, was chosen as best film.
2017 Devour! It launched with Chef Michael Howell co-hosting a cocktail party with celebrated Vancouver chef Ned Bell, with silent films as backdrop Black Hills Estate Winery.
Saturday afternoon began with the Chowder Smackdown. The People’s Choice award went to Nova Scotia chef Michael Howell’s Finnan haddie and chorizo chowder, made with Ocean Wise haddock caught by bottom longline in Canada’s Atlantic waters.
Watermark Beach Resort is offering exclusive rates and packages for stays during Devour!, including the VIP All Access Pass that provides admission to the Friday reception and after-party, Saturday Chowder Smackdown, Saturday Evening Gala and Sunday Long Table Breakfast.
To book a Devour! Osoyoos 2018 weekend package at Watermark Beach Resort, please visit www.watermarkbeachresort.com or call 1.888.755.3480. For more information on Devour! The Food Film Fest visit: www.devourfest.com.