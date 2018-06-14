Foodies and film buffs celebrate at Devour! Osoyoos Food Film Festival



Devour! deftly fuses two great arts – food and film – in one thoroughly satisfying festival

The Food Film Fest returns to Osoyoos this weekend, bringing with it an exciting ensemble of celebrated chefs from around the country, who will be cooking up delicious, film-inspired plates over an action-packed three-day celebration. Taking place from June 15 - June 17, the third annual event will be hosted by founding partner Watermark Beach Resort in collaboration with Similkameen Independent Winegrowers and Devour! Wolfville.

Devour!, the world's largest culinary film festival, was founded in Nova Scotia in 2009 by the acclaimed Chef Michael Howell as a tribute to all things cinema, food and wine.

This year, Devour! Osoyoos is back and better than ever, offering a wide variety of fun-filled events perfectly suited to food and film fanatics. Friday will kick off the festivities with a welcome BBQ reception featuring Watermark's very own Chef Adair Scott and Jeff Van Geist of the local Tinhorn Creek Miradoro restaurant, followed by an after-party at local favourite, Jojo's; the Osoyoos hotspot for handcrafted pastries, live music and comradery.

The highlight of Saturday evening will be marked by an exclusive gala dinner in which participating chefs will showcase their creative, screen-inspired dishes along with expertly paired wines with the Similkameen Independent Winegrowers.