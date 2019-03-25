UBC hosts Meghan Grant at annual fundraising event

A national cyclist, former candidate in Canada’s astronaut program and medical doctor is the keynote speaker at this year’s UBC Okanagan Heat Athletic Scholarship Breakfast, presented by RBC. This year's event takes place Friday, April 5 at the Coast Capri Hotel, with doors opening at 6:45 a.m.

Grant discovered cycling only a few years ago and she will share her journey from unhealthy medical resident to one of Canada’s top athletes. Along with being an emergency room doctor in Vancouver, she is also an advocate for holistic health and wellness.

Each spring, UBC’s Okanagan campus hosts the breakfast, which raises funds for the Athletic Scholarship Endowment. Through the endowment fund, UBC is able to recruit and retain high-achieving students to the Okanagan campus. Since 2006, the funds raised at the Athletics Scholarship Breakfast have supported more than 200 student-athletes in achieving their academic and athletic goals.

Pat Kennedy, managing director of the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame, will host an interview-style conversation with Grant at the event. The program also features remarks by student-athlete Jordan Korol a fourth-year co-captain of the women's basketball team. Korol, an Academic All-Canadian, won on- and off-the-court this year, taking home the Canada West Student-Athlete Community Service award. A cancer survivor, Korol volunteers with the BC Cancer Society in her spare time.

Individual tickets, a partial table, or book an entire table (10 guests) are available. Tickets: goheat.ca/breakfast