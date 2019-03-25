SilverStar Mountain Resort hosts an evening featuring the Okanagan's best artists, specialty cocktails, canapes and more. Culture & Cocktails on March 25 is part of SilverStar's SEISMIC Spring Mountain Festival and fundraising in support of the Arts Council of the North Okanagan.

Over 10 artists and artisans will have their work on display throughout the night. This intimate event is a great opportunity to meet the artists and to hear more about the creativity and meaning put into their favourite pieces.

Schedule:

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Drinks and canapes 6-7 p.m.

Paint Off! 7-8 p.m.

Painting auction 8-8:30 p.m.

Artist meet and greet 9-10 p.m.

$50 +Tax +Gratuity includes canapes, three featured cocktails, with a portion going towards the Arts Council of the North Okanagan.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit SEISMICFest.ca.