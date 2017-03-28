Select Page

Roger Watts Advocacy Debate: Have personalities overtaken issues in politics?

Posted by | Mar 28, 2017 | |

UBC students debate: Have personalities overtaken issues in politics? 

What: Fourth annual Roger Watts Advocacy Debates
Who: UBC's Okanagan student debaters
When: Thursday, March 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mary Irwin Theatre, Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Avenue, Kelowna, BC

The Donald is in the White House. And people are wondering—has the political world been colonized by celebrity culture?

Students, faculty and public are invited to watch UBC Okanagan’s most talented debaters tackle what might be the most important question of our time—Be It Resolved That Personalities Have Replaced Issues In Politics.

Student debaters will be judged by a panel of community judges and a prize of $1,000 will be awarded for first place, with $500 for the runners-up. This public event is free and followed by a reception.

The Roger Watts Advocacy Debates is a partnership of the Department of Philosophy, Political Science and Economics at UBC's Okanagan campus and a community advisory committee. The debates are named after the late Roger Watts, a respected member of the Okanagan’s legal community, and a skilled orator and a strong advocate.

Related Post

RiverBlue film screening marks World Water Day in ...
Sip & Savour Okanagan – A Festival Bene...
Lake Country Art Gallery: Call for artists

Rate:

About The Author

Editor

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus regular stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We're now in our 26th year. Subscribe

Current Issue

Okanagan business profiles

 RiverBlue film screening marks World Water Day in ...
Sip & Savour Okanagan – A Festival Bene...
Lake Country Art Gallery: Call for artists
Snowbombing: Europe’s premiere festival on snow se...

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match