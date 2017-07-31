Acclaimed Canadian artist Tim Okamura unveils new exhibit at Liquidity Wines

This fall, Canadian artist Tim Okamura —praised for his thoughtful integration of traditional storytelling through portraiture and contemporary issues— exhibits his latest collection at Liquidity Wines.

Okamura will be on site at Liquidity on Saturday, September 9 to unveil his new exhibit My Music, which will be accompanied by an intimate walk-and-talk session led by the artist himself. The event begins at 10 a.m. and is free to the public, though advance reservations are encouraged. Okamura's exhibit will grace the walls of Liquidity until October 9.

The show is part of Liquidity's year-long Canada 150 celebration, which pays homage to Canadian artists through a series of exhibits, workshops, events and lectures — all paired with award-winning wine and cuisine.

Okamura has exhibited in galleries worldwide and his work has appeared in several films; he is a recipient of the New York Foundation for the Arts Fellowship in Painting, and has been selected nine times to appear in the BP Portrait Award Exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London. Among other honours he was shortlisted to paint Queen Elizabeth's official portrait.

Born in Edmonton, Okamura earned a B.F.A. with Distinction at the Alberta College of Art and Design in Calgary before moving to New York City to attend the School of Visual Arts in 1991. After graduating with an M.F.A. in Illustration as Visual Journalism, Okamura moved to Brooklyn, New York, where he continues to live and work.

The winery's arts and culture program is guided by Liquidity Wines president Ian MacDonald, whose passion for the fine arts has inspired the team to enhance their offerings beyond barrel and bottle, creating an engaging experience for oenophiles, culinary enthusiasts and art lovers alike. The vineyard is home to several art installations, carefully selected to reflect the tone of paintings and photographs displayed in the tasting room and bistro, and local artists are regularly invited to showcase their pieces. As a result, visitors are treated to a comprehensive experience that embodies the beauty, talent and rich bounty of the surrounding region.

Located at Okanagan Falls, Liquidity is the perfect destination to enjoy thought-provoking artwork in a stunning setting.