A tradition of fine foods

A tradition of fine foods

Left photo: Adolf Illichmann back in the 80s. Right photo: Adolf and Theresia today.

Illichmann’s Meats, Sausages & Gourmet Foods

2017 marks Illichmann’s 50th year of business in Kelowna.

Since 1967 the Illichmann family has been providing European Meats, Sausages and Delicatessen products in Kelowna. Adolf and Theresia Illichmann started the business in 1967. Illichmann’s is now run by their son Thomas and his sons Jacob and Daniel.

In addition to fresh meats and sausages, Illichmann’s offers custom sausage making, catering and wholesale. Enjoy Illichmann’s great food in-house or take some home from the hot lunch counter.

Current owner Thomas Illichmann and his two sons, Jacob and Daniel Illichmann.

