Imaging ascending 6,000 feet in 52 kilometres over six stages of an outdoor race in mid-winter. For the participants of the Elevator Race ascending from the City of Penticton to Apex Mountain Resort this type of adventure is nothing new. The popularity of this race, now in its sixth year, prompted Hoodoo Adventures to create the Elevation Series, a series of four outdoor races to be held across the Okanagan this winter.

“The Okanagan is the perfect setting for these types of winter and early spring races,” says Lyndie Hill, co-owner of Hoodoo Adventures. “We want to showcase the fact that athletes can ski and paddle in the same day with four other disciplines in between.”

Organized by Hoodoo Adventures, the races will take place in Penticton, Kelowna, Apex Mountain Resort and Big White Ski Resort. The multi-sport races feature mountain and road biking, skiing, snowshoeing, road and trail running and paddling.

The Elevation Series has a goal to create business partnerships through sponsorship opportunities to cover the cost of the races in the series. Net profits from the races will go to the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society, a newly founded subsidy program that funds outdoor recreation opportunities for schools in the Okanagan. Hoodoo Adventures encourages participants to gain sponsors to donate and support the cause, with prizes given to the largest fundraisers.

The Kelowna race, Ski2Tree, is a re-brand of the popular Ski2Sea. In 2015, the local committee cited expenses and high degree of logistics for the cancellation of the race that had been hosted in Kelowna since 1980.

Registration for The Elevation Series opens December 15, 2016. Participants can register for each race individually or sign up for all four. Athletes competing in more than one race in the series are eligible for discount pricing. For more information and to register, visit: elevationseries.ca.

The Elevation Series 2017

Ullr's Winter Triathlon: Apex Mountain Resort, February 18

2nd Annual - Mountain Bike, Nordic Ski, Snowshoe Run.

Ullr's Winter Triathlon: Big White Ski Resort, February 26

1st Annual - Fat Bike, Nordic Ski, Snowshoe Run.

Ski2Tree: Kelowna Nordic Centre to Tree Brewery, March 11

1st Annual - Nordic Ski, Snowshoe Run, Road Bike, Run, Mountain Bike, Paddle.

Descending 3,000 feet in 88km over six stages.

Elevator Race: Penticton to Apex Mountain Resort, March 25

6th Annual - Paddle, Road Bike, Run/Snowshoe, Mountain Bike, Nordic Ski, Alpine Ski, Board.

Ascending 6,000 feet in 52kms over six stages.

Top photo by Christine Blok