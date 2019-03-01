West Kelowna's first cidery hosts Okanagan Cider Festival

West Kelowna’s first craft cidery, Truck 59 Cider House, hosts the 3rd annual Okanagan Cider Festival on May 4 from 4-8 p.m. Truck 59 is located at 3887 Brown Road in West Kelowna. Truck 59 CiderHouse is named after the 1959 Chevy Fire Truck that stands sentinel on site at the ciderhouse.

Attendees (19+) can sample cider from over 20 BC craft cideries and eat cider-inspired bites prepared by local chefs Collin Rayners (Blue Saffron), Marc Schoene (Smack DAB at Manteo Resort) and Shaun Sanders (Renegade Kitchen).

In addition select artisan vendors will be on site offering products that pair nicely with ciders. On the main stage classic rock bands Round Here and Proper Man Band will energize the crowd.

Tickets price includes:

Entry to Okanagan Cider Festival

Keepsake Truck 59 cider glass

Samples from 20+ craft cideries

Cider-inspired eats prepared by 3 local chefs

Access to a selection of artisan vendors

Live music

Pop-up Cask & Barrel Liquor Store for cider purchases

Tickets are $45 each and are on sale at Kelowna Tickets.