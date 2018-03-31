This Sunday, Kelsey Serwa at Big White
Welcome our homegrown hero, Kelsey Serwa, back to Big White Ski Resort this Sunday. Join in the Village Centre on Sunday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for your chance to meet Kelsey, snap a phoot and get an autograph from an Olympic Gold Medalist.
You'll also have a chance to ski with Kelsey down Serwa's run at 1:45 p.m. Meet at the intersection of Born to Run and Serwa's. Nothing beats a victory lap in Kelsey's honour, down this special run, which was named after Kelsey's grandfather, Cliff Serwa, who co-founded the resort in 1963.
Progress 2018 Okanagan Life
Our Progress 2018 issue features Okanagan business profiles, the Olympic Gold Rush as Okanagan Olympians fly high and fast on the hills of PyeongChang; and an in-depth look at how the Okanagan economy heats up when the temps cool down — Winter Economic. On the cover is Kelowna's Kelsey Serwa celebrating her Olympic gold in ski cross.
We offer a digital download of our print edition that can be viewed on your tablet. (Annual subscription plans for home delivery are available.)