This Sunday, Kelsey Serwa at Big White

Posted by | Mar 31, 2018 | , |

Okanagan Life Kelsey SerwaWelcome our homegrown hero, Kelsey Serwa, back to Big White Ski Resort this Sunday. Join in the Village Centre on Sunday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for your chance to meet Kelsey, snap a phoot and get an autograph from an Olympic Gold Medalist.

You'll also have a chance to ski with Kelsey down Serwa's run at 1:45 p.m. Meet at the intersection of Born to Run and Serwa's. Nothing beats a victory lap in Kelsey's honour, down this special run, which was named after Kelsey's grandfather, Cliff Serwa, who co-founded the resort in 1963.

Our Progress 2018 issue features Okanagan business profiles, the Olympic Gold Rush as Okanagan Olympians fly high and fast on the hills of PyeongChang; and an in-depth look at how the Okanagan economy heats up when the temps cool down — Winter Economic. On the cover is Kelowna's Kelsey Serwa celebrating her Olympic gold in ski cross.

 

