After two years of fundraising and an ambitious construction schedule, JoeAnna’s House in Kelowna is set to open its doors to Okanagan families in need.

But first… we must turn the lights on!

The public is invited to gather in celebration at nightfall and count down to a festive light-up to officially open JoeAnna’s House. This is a FREE public event.

November 21, 4pm – 6pm

Light up at 5pm

JoeAnna’s House, 321 Royal Avenue

Hot beverages, live music and tours!

The entire project, from inception to completion, is being heralded as one of the most beautiful demonstrations of community pride seen in Kelowna in recent years.

In October 2017, the KGH Foundation asked for the community’s support in raising $8 million to fund the build and opening of JoeAnna’s House, a home away from home for the families of out of town patients receiving specialized care at Kelowna General Hospital. As the main referral hospital for over one million residents in BC’s interior, at any given time, one in four beds at KGH is occupied by a patient who’s had to travel to Kelowna for care.

The response has been extraordinary. School children, local businesses, sports teams, local celebrities and our incredible community have jumped on the fundraising bandwagon. Local trades have enthusiastically supported the project and completed the build in record time, nearly two months ahead of schedule.

JoeAnna’s House has been built by the hearts and hands of this community. And it’s all come to this.

In the tradition of the community barn-raiser that JoeAnna’s House has inspired, it seems fitting that everyone be invited as we turn the lights on.

The KGH Foundation is an independent, volunteer-driven charitable organization committed to enhancing the delivery of healthcare to the patients of Kelowna General Hospital and its associated facilities.

The KGH Foundation is an independent, volunteer-driven charitable organization committed to enhancing the delivery of healthcare to the patients of Kelowna General Hospital and its associated facilities.