Okanagan spirits craft distillery mixoff 2018

Posted by | Oct 30, 2018 |

Bartenders to wow the public with their creations for the 2018 Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery is once again showcasing the Okanagan’s cocktail culture to the public with the Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff, November 8, at 7 pm, at the Laurel Packinghouse. Bartenders from the Okanagan’s finest restaurants have been designing and experimenting all year in preparation for the 2018 competition. The participating restaurants will be creating cocktails using local wine, beer, or cider and two items from the Okanagan Spirits product portfolio, and then pairing their cocktails with creative food bites.

Bartenders will not only be trying to impress the panel of judges for the Judges Choice Award, but also the public with the People’s Choice Award. The public will also have a chance to choose their favourite food item for the Best Bite Award. This year see’s some returning competitors, along with new competitors from The Train Station Pub, Craft Beer Market, Jack’s Pizza and Liquor and The Table at Codfather’s.

