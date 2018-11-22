Winter in Wine Country

Winter in Wine Country

Osoyoos and Oliver celebrates the start of the holiday season, with a series of festive winery events November 24-December 8 to kick-start Winter in Wine Country, as well as the 2018 Festival of the Trees, which raises much needed funds for B.C. children’s charities.

Select wineries throughout Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country will collectively host the 2018 Festival of Trees, which raises money for BC Children’s Hospital and the South Okanagan Children’s Charity, running until January 2. Decorated trees will be on display at Black Hills Estate Winery, Nk’Mip Cellars, Oliver Twist Estate Winery and Tinhorn Creek Vineyards throughout the holiday season and voting for the best tree is encouraged with a small donation. Each host winery also has special holiday events planned.

Join Tinhorn Creek Vineyards’ Open House on November 24 and 25 from 10 a.m.—4 p.m. and enjoy complimentary mulled wine, holiday soup from Miradoro Restaurant, sweet and savoury snacks and free gift wrapping accompanied by harp music by Ingrid Schellenberg.

Experience Winter in Wine Country’s signature event, Uncork the Lights at Black Hills Estate Winery on November 24 from 7 p.m.–10 p.m. tickets are $35

Enjoy Nk’Mip Cellars’ Fire and Icewine experience: a glass of icewine or hot chocolate for the kids and smores on the patio, for a donation of $5, on December 1 from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Visit Oliver Twist Estate Winery for a day of family fun on the farm December 8th 11 a.m.–4 p.m. View the Christmas trees, enjoy family-friendly activities, hot chocolate for children, mulled wine, Christmas music, decor and lots of holiday cheer.

Also taking place this weekend, the Oliver Christmas Light Up will delight kids of all ages with a light up ceremony at Town Hall, holiday movie screening, festive activities at the Oliver Community Centre, fireworks and a visit from Santa Claus.

For the full list of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country experiences during Winter in Wine Country, visit www.oliverosoyoos.com/Events/Winter-in-Wine-Country.

