Musical Actors and Singers of Kelowna presents night of pop, rock, jazz and more

MASK (Musical Actors and Singers of Kelowna), invites you to I Got Rhythm—an evening of hot notes, cool tunes and favourite classics. Performing for over 25 years in Valley, MASK is one of the area's premiere performance groups singing jazz, Broadway, pop and rock to choreography and costumes. Featuring songs by Gershwin, Beatles, Train, Queen, The Wyrd Sisters, and Led Zeppelin, MASK is as eclectic as they are entertaining.



Where: St. Michael's Church, 608 Sutherland Rd., Kelowna.

When: May 11 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $20 at www.kelownatickets.com, 250 862-2867 or at the door.