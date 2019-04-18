Kelowna Art Gallery hosts Appetite for Art Fundraiser: A Night in Casablanca



When: May 11, from 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Kelowna Art Gallery, 1315 Water St.

Tickets: $120 per person, or four for $420. They can be purchased directly from the Gallery, online at kelownaartgallery.com, or by calling 250-762-2226.



The Appetite for Art Fundraiser at the Kelowna Art Gallery returns on May 11, presented by Johnson Legacy Wealth Management – Raymond James.



“This year’s gala will sweep guests away for A Night in Casablanca,” said Joshua Desnoyers, Events Coordinator for the gallery. “Attendees can expect to experience the 1940s ambiance of Rick's Café Américain club, inspired by the classic Hollywood film, along with other spaces that pay tribute to the colourful palette and unique architecture of Morocco.”



Works by twenty artists will be on display in the Gallery’s largest exhibition space, including many unique works created specifically for Appetite for Art. As guests mingle they are encouraged to bid on works of art that catch their eye. Proceeds will support children’s and educational programming at the Gallery.

Upon arrival, guests will walk the red carpet with a glass of sparkling wine in hand and can enjoy a roaming feast prepared by Waterfront Cafe & Catering, Joy Road Catering, Mission Hill Family Estate, Sandrine French Pastry & Chocolate, Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery, BNA Brewing Co., Basil & Mint, Central Kitchen + Bar, NOMAD Cider, and more.

