Wards An authentic cider experience

Wards Cider

Wards Cider is a living tradition that began exactly 100 years ago and today, five generations later, the family business still operates out of its vintage apple packinghouse location on Kelowna’s southeast bench.

Over all those decades, they’ve learned a lot about apples and a lot about cider. They’ve come to appreciate how tree ripened, traditional cider apples are the best way to start. And they’ve learned how champagne yeast and a slow, cool ferment are the best way to finish.

Wards grows its apples, crafts its ciders and bottles it all on site. Cider lovers are invited to stop-in year-round and try a full line-up of ciders from the original Wards Hard Cider, to Wards Ginger Apple, Wards Cherry Apple and their Wards Pickers Hut collection.

Today, Wards is proud to be part of a growing appreciation for cider in our region. With fine new craft cideries starting up all over BC, Wards is now one of many great cider producers around the province. That’s why, in celebration of BC Cider Week, Wards is hosting the Okanagan Cider Festival at the orchard where it all started for them a century ago. It happens Saturday April 28 from 1 to 5pm at Wards Cider, home of The View Winery. As many as 20 cideries will be pouring their finest selections. Guests will enjoy horse drawn wagon rides through the orchard, live modern blue grass music with Viper Central, and a choice of upscale mobile food vendors. It promises to be the event of the year for cider aficionados or anyone who wants to be one. Get your tickets at kelownatickets.com and more info at wardscider.com or theviewinery.com.

Photo: Under the guidance of Jennifer Molgat, Wards Cider has become renowned for its vibrant and fresh-tasting ciders.

