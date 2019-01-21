7th annual Vertical and Vintage Wine Weekend
The Naramata Bench Wineries Association and Apex Mountain Resort will host the Seventh Annual Vertical & Vintages Wine Weekend on Saturday, March 9. Centered around a Saturday night wine tasting event hosted by the Naramata Bench Wineries, participants can play in some of the Okanagan’s freshest ‘champagne’ powder during the day and taste first-class regional wines at night.
The wineries will be showcasing a selection of their wines which will be complemented by delicious tapas and specialty creations by the Gunbarrel’s gourmet kitchen. The Vertical & Vintages evening ends with an after-party with live music and dancing with Naramata’s favourite party band UnCorked.
Hosted at the Gunbarrel Saloons in the heart of the Apex Village, 18 wineries will be pouring Okanagan wines from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Naramata Bench wineries pouring include:
- Bench 1775
- Black Widow Winery
- Da Silva Vineyards
- D’Angelo Estate Winery
- Deep Roots Winery,
- Hillside Estate Winery
- Kettle Valley Winery
- La Frenz Winery
- Lake Breeze Vineyards
- MOCOJO Winery & Vineyard
- Monster Vineyards
- Poplar Grove Winery
- Red Rooster Winery
- Roche Wines
- Serendipity Winery
- Singletree Winery
- Terravista Vineyards
- Tightrope Winery.
Make it a weekend full of wine, friends, and skiing. With the purchase of a Vertical & Vintages ticket receive a 25% discount off full-day adult lift tickets, valid March 10 and 11.
Tickets are $55 for the wine tasting event and entrance to the After Party. Purchase tickets online.
For accommodation, contact apexplaces@gmail.com