7th annual Vertical and Vintage Wine Weekend



The Naramata Bench Wineries Association and Apex Mountain Resort will host the Seventh Annual Vertical & Vintages Wine Weekend on Saturday, March 9. Centered around a Saturday night wine tasting event hosted by the Naramata Bench Wineries, participants can play in some of the Okanagan’s freshest ‘champagne’ powder during the day and taste first-class regional wines at night.

The wineries will be showcasing a selection of their wines which will be complemented by delicious tapas and specialty creations by the Gunbarrel’s gourmet kitchen. The Vertical & Vintages evening ends with an after-party with live music and dancing with Naramata’s favourite party band UnCorked.

Hosted at the Gunbarrel Saloons in the heart of the Apex Village, 18 wineries will be pouring Okanagan wines from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Naramata Bench wineries pouring include:

Bench 1775

Bench 1775 Black Widow Winery

Da Silva Vineyards

D’Angelo Estate Winery

Deep Roots Winery,

Hillside Estate Winery

Kettle Valley Winery

La Frenz Winery

Lake Breeze Vineyards

MOCOJO Winery & Vineyard

Monster Vineyards

Poplar Grove Winery

Red Rooster Winery

Roche Wines

Serendipity Winery

Singletree Winery

Terravista Vineyards

Tightrope Winery.

Make it a weekend full of wine, friends, and skiing. With the purchase of a Vertical & Vintages ticket receive a 25% discount off full-day adult lift tickets, valid March 10 and 11.

Tickets are $55 for the wine tasting event and entrance to the After Party. Purchase tickets online.

For accommodation, contact apexplaces@gmail.com