How is technology making our world a better place?

UBC Okanagan's Distinguished Speaker Series presents The Wired Future with Nicholas Thompson, editor-in-chief of Wired Magazine.

Date: February 25 at 7 p.m.

Location: Kelowna Community Theatre, 1375 Water Street, Kelowna

Almost daily, there is news of advances in science and technology and how these changes will impact our lives. How secure is our data? How much will artificial intelligence influence our everyday lives or our work as we know it? Keeping on top of these improvements may seem impossible, but Nicholas Thompson—the editor-in-chief of Wired—has his finger on the pulse.

From artificial intelligence to robotics, privacy to social media, ethics to war, and more, Thompson leads the news cycle. As the next speaker in the Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences Distinguished Speaker Series, he will explore the ways technology makes our world a better place.

Thompson has written on technology and politics for The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, The Los Angeles Times, Slate, Foreign Policy, The New Republic, The New York Observer and other publications.

This event is free and open to the public, but online pre-registration is required. Early bird tickets open Monday, February 4 at 9 a.m. and the second release of tickets takes place Monday, February 18 at 9 a.m. To register visit: speakers.ok.ubc.ca or call 250-807-9216 for tickets.

The series is presented by UBC Okanagan’s Irving K. Barber School of Arts & Sciences. It brings compelling speakers to the Okanagan to share their unique perspectives on issues that affect our region, our country and our world. The theme of the series is A civil and sustainable society.