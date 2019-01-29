The Poetics of Space opens at Kelowna Art Gallery

An exhibition on tour from the Vancouver Art Gallery will open to Okanagan audiences at the Kelowna Art Gallery, entitled The Poetics of Space. It will be on view from February 2 to May 5, 2019.

The exhibition presents a range of historical and contemporary works by 29 artists that together contemplate some of the countless ways artists consider space. It features works from the early twentieth century to the present day, including historical West Coast works by Emily Carr and B.C. Binning, and showcases contemporary artists such as Rebecca Belmore, Jason McLean, and Annie Pootoogook.

The exhibition owes its title to a 1958 book of the same name by philosopher Gaston Bachelard. The Poetics of Space explores the way personal surroundings affect perception, memory, and experience.

Through painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, and video, visitors will have the opportunity to see how different artists have explored notions of space. The exhibition is physically divided into three distinct sections that look at how artists have approached the transformation of a three-dimensional space onto a two-dimensional plane, the emotional impact of space and finally mapping space—how it is created and contained.

The Poetics of Space is organized and circulated by the Vancouver Art Gallery and curated by Daina Augaitis, Chief Curator Emerita and Emmy Lee Wall, Assistant Curator of the Vancouver Art Gallery. This exhibition is part of the Across the Province touring program, supported by the Killy Foundation.

A tour and talk with exhibition co-curator Emmy Lee Wall will be held on February 1, at 5 p.m. It will then be followed by an opening reception, from 6-8 p.m. This is a free event, open to Gallery members and guests by invitation. The reception is sponsored in part by GENESIS Kelowna.

The Kelowna Art Gallery is located at 1315 Water Street in downtown Kelowna. For more information about current exhibitions, public programming or special events, please visit the Kelowna Art Gallery online at www.kelownaartgallery.com or call 250-762-2226.