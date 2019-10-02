The YMCA of Okanagan will host an Aquatics Day of Hiring on October 3 at the WorkBC, Capri Centre offices to recruit lifeguards and swim instructors - and offer spot hiring.

For or those who are interested in becoming a lifeguard or swim instructor please attend the Day of Hiring to learn more about the certifications and training that the YMCA of Okanagan provides.

Anyone interested in joining a fun and dynamic team is encouraged to bring a resume to the Day of Hiring event between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

A career at the YMCA of Okanagan is one filled with purpose, opportunity, and personal development. The Y offers excellent room for career growth and provides flexibility, benefits, vacation time, free YMCA gym and pool memberships, and a warm and fun organizational culture.