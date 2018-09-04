Sign up for painting, printmaking and more this fall

Register for fall art classes at the Kelowna Art Gallery

September is back to school for artists too. Registration for the Kelowna Art Gallery’s fall art classes and workshops for youth and adults is now underway. Don’t miss your chance to take part in these professionally instructed classes that run from September through December.

Sign up for painting in acrylics or watercolours, drawing, printmaking, or even a class that will lead participants through the process of creating a mandala using mixed media, acrylic paint, and gold leaf.

Local artists Lee Claremont, Brenda Dureault, Jim Elwood, Sharilyn Kuehnel, Sarah Lewke, Susan Burnham Neilson, Sarah Parsons, Kyle L. Poirier, Heidi Thompson, and Rena Warren will lead the classes and workshops.

“Our aims are to help people to access and channel their creativity, as well as show them how rewarding it can be to participate in the visual arts,” says Laura Wyllie, Education and Public Programming Coordinator at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

Most classes run for six weeks and cater to absolute beginners, as well as those of intermediate skill level. Beginners will learn the basic principles of their preferred medium, while also discussing, exploring, and expressing themselves through art. More advanced students will build on their existing skills through creative exercises to develop their abilities. Instruction by the gallery's art teachers is supportive, motivating, and inspiring.

The cost for each six-week-long series of classes is $160 or $130 for gallery members.

The Gallery will also be hosting special workshops throughout the fall on Saturdays, from 10 am to 3 pm. They offer participants the opportunity to immerse themselves in a particular project working alongside a skilled artist/instructor. Workshops include Finding the Abstraction in Nature, An Introduction to Life Drawing, Introduction to Screen Painting, Knit Wire Jewelry, among others.

Two new introductory classes will also be offered on Tuesdays in September and October–an after-school drop-in class for youth ages 10 to 14 entitled Let’s Create a Masterpiece; and a class entitled Inspired by the Greats, which is geared for both youth and adults.

A full listing and description of available classes, along with costs can be found on the Gallery’s website at www.kelownaartgallery.com.