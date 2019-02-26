Canadian singer-songwriter, and six-time JUNO award winner, Serena Ryder will perform a free concert at Sun Peaks’ open-air stage on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

An accomplished musician, Serena Ryder is decorated with awards including the 2014 JUNO Songwriter of the Year and Artist of the Year, while her single, “Stompa” reached four-time platinum in Canada and spent eight weeks at No.1 at AAA radio in the US. She has shared the stage with artists including OneRepublic, Kanye West, Melissa Etheridge and Pitbull, and has even performed on the ocean floor, in CBC’s “Quietest Concert Ever,” during low tide at Fundy National Park in New Brunswick, Canada.

"We are excited to welcome Serena Ryder to Sun Peaks this July," said Arlene Schieven, President and CEO at Tourism Sun Peaks. "Our open-air venue and mountain backdrop will provide the perfect setting for this not-to-be-missed free concert.”

In 2016, an estimated 7,000 attendees pulled up lawn chairs for Sun Peaks’ free summer outdoor concerts. Stay tuned to the Sun Peaks' event calendar for a full line-up of events and activities for the whole family in Sun Peaks this summer.