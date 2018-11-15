Advertisement

Santa arrives to Penticton’s annual parade

Nov 15, 2018

Santa-Parade-Santa-and-Mrs-ClausCome welcome Santa to Penticton's annual parade

One by one they will line up with lights blinking and faces twinkling. Some will be singing Christmas carols at the top of their lungs (feel free to sing along) and suddenly Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive, and the parade is underway!

“Santa’s arrival in Penticton is always a joyous event,“ said Lynn Allin, executive director of the Downtown Penticton Association. Referring to the 21st annual Santa Claus parade set for Saturday, Dec. 1 at 4pm, Allin said the festive procession is a beloved showcase for clubs, teams, organizations and businesses of all sizes from across the City and surrounding area.

“The Santa Claus parade brings our community together in a special way. People in the procession have terrific fun – there’s music, people are waving and cheering, everyone’s smiling from ear to ear. It’s magical.” says Allin. Santa and Mrs. Claus enjoy visiting Penticton every December, often remarking about the warm, community-oriented welcome they receive.

Parade planning is going well and Santa has RSVP’d, but “we do need a few valuable volunteers to assist with marshalling, watching barricades at intersections, and keeping the parade moving in general,” says Allin. Those who like being involved but don’t want to be in the parade are invited to call the DPA at 250-493-8540 for more information.

Groups interested in joining the procession will find the parade application form and information on the DPA’s website www.downtownpenticton.org. There is a $25 administration fee and The Downtown Penticton Association is also hosting the Tree Light Up Festival and Christmas Open House Downtown November 22.

