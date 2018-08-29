A summer stroll in Kelowna offers more than serene lake views; it provides an opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to express themselves musically.

Pianos in the Park officially launched in 2015 and initially offered five pianos placed strategically throughout the city where passersby could take a moment to “tickle the ivories.” Donated and maintained by Keystone Music, the pianos are decorated by local artists and members of the Parks Alive staff. Support for the initial program came from Disney Interactive; this year Re/Max Kelowna provided sponsorship.

The initiative proved so successful that it is rapidly becoming a summer staple where tourists and residents alike congregate to express themselves. Numerous photos and videos of people playing for themselves, and for people who linger to listen, populate the Internet. On any given night during the summer months, everything from Chopsticks and Heart & Soul to Moonlight Sonata can be heard drifting through the air.