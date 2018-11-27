Mission Hill hosts Festival of Trees

Posted by | Nov 27, 2018 |

Mission Hill hosts Festival of Trees

Mission Hill Family Estate hosts the second annual Festival of Trees. It kicked off Friday with an opening that was fun for wine drinkers and their minis too. The goal for this year's fundraising efforts at Mission Hill is $50,000, up from $28,000 raised last year. The event takes place until January 4 during the winery hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Festival of Trees is one of seven events across BC displaying thousands of decorated trees. This is the only event in the Okanagan. Through a donation, you can vote for your favourite tree and help to raise funds for the BC Children's Hospital.

Last year over 4,300 children from the Okanagan area visited the BC Children's Hospital, according to Mario Faccio, VP and Chief of Philanthropy Officer for Kelowna General Hospital.

 

Related Post

Royal Canadian Legion Kelowna donates $100,000 to ...
Beer tasting course coming to the Okanagan
UBC researchers create new method to classify dang...

About The Author

Myrna Stark Leader

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Current Issue

Oct-Nov-2018-Okanagan-Life-developers

Current Issue

Oct | Nov 2018 Okanagan Life

Purchase

Kitchen Confidential with Todd Laidlaw of True Gra...
Winter in Wine Country
Royal Canadian Legion Kelowna donates $100,000 to ...
Five reasons to move to the Okanagan

Upcoming Events

Nov
30
Fri
5:00 pm Summerland Festival of Lights @ Downtown Summerland
Summerland Festival of Lights @ Downtown Summerland
Nov 30 @ 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Summerland Festival of Lights @ Downtown Summerland | Victoria | Texas | United States
Summerland will switch-on of its downtown lights on Friday, November 30. Be treated to an evening of festive fun with a country twist. Presented by the Summerland Chamber of Commerce and the District of Summerland,[...]