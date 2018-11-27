Mission Hill hosts Festival of Trees

Mission Hill Family Estate hosts the second annual Festival of Trees. It kicked off Friday with an opening that was fun for wine drinkers and their minis too. The goal for this year's fundraising efforts at Mission Hill is $50,000, up from $28,000 raised last year. The event takes place until January 4 during the winery hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Festival of Trees is one of seven events across BC displaying thousands of decorated trees. This is the only event in the Okanagan. Through a donation, you can vote for your favourite tree and help to raise funds for the BC Children's Hospital.

Last year over 4,300 children from the Okanagan area visited the BC Children's Hospital, according to Mario Faccio, VP and Chief of Philanthropy Officer for Kelowna General Hospital.