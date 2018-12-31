Get out and get active this winter! The City of Kelowna 2019 Winter Activity & Program Guide is full with fitness, art and music classes, sports leagues, and a variety of activities for all ages and abilities at over 25 locations across Kelowna.

From fitness and cooking classes to sports, the guide has recreational opportunities for everyone, youth, seniors and those in between.

Winter registration dates and times

December 3: General Programs (7:30 a.m.)

December 12: Leagues (7:30 a.m.)

December 13: Aquatics and First Aid (7:30 a.m.)

December 14: Programs for Persons with a Disability (9:30 a.m.)

Hard copies of the guide are available at H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre, Glenmore IGA, Main Library Downtown, Parkinson Recreation Centre and Rutland arena.

Additional program information and registration is available in person at the Parkinson Recreation Centre, by phone at 250-469-8800 or online at kelowna.ca/recreation.

