Canadians passionate for plant-based burger

Beyond Meat Burger temporarily out of stock

Demand for A&W's new Beyond Meat Burger has exceeded expectations and is temporarily out of stock. Burger lovers can expect it back in restaurants within the next few weeks.

"We're working hard to offer guests the mouthwatering burger again very soon, and to ensure that when it's back, it's back for good," said Susan Senecal, A&W Canada's president and CEO. "The Beyond Meat Burger will be a permanent menu item and we are delighted that Canadians are as excited about it as we are."

While patrons wait for the burger's return, A&W invites Canadians to sign up for updates at aw.ca/beyondupdate. When the burger is back in stock, A&W will send out an email notification.

A&W introduced the Beyond Meat Burger just last month – on July 9. The plant-based burger features a classic build of lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard, and mayo. It's made from protein-rich pulse crops, like peas, and mung beans, and delivers a delicious and satiating burger experience.

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. is Canada's original burger chain and is 100 percent Canadian owned.