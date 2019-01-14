Okanagan College’s Penticton campus is launching a series of presentations designed to inspire the community to embrace its potential in 2019.

“The OC Speaker Series offers the community a chance to learn new things, and the lineup this term features a rich array of topics to motivate and engage people of all ages,” says Eric Corneau, Regional Dean South Okanagan Similkameen. “We want Okanagan College’s Penticton campus to be home to lifelong learning and hope the seats are filled for these free presentations.”

The lineup of experts and authorities will cover a wide range of topics, from the performing arts to sockeye hatchery, vineyard management, politics and technology. A special highlight will be Kikkan Randall, U.S. Olympic nordic skier who will discuss her journey to the Olympic podium and fight through cancer.

The series includes:

Jan. 14: History of the Dream Café and the Future of Live Music in Penticton, by Hazel Bennett

Jan. 21: Theatre is for Everyone – Come out and play with us! By Many Hats Theatre

Jan. 28: The Okanagan – beautiful? Illustrated ramblings on the nature of beauty and The Okanagan, by Howie Richardson

Feb. 4: Conquering Trails: As an Olympian, Mother and Cancer Fighter, by Kikkan Randall

Feb. 11: The Arts – Elite Pursuit or Community Builder? by Rosemary Thomson from the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra

Feb. 25: Penticton Sockeye Hatchery: How did it get here and what are they doing? By Norm Johnson of the Okanagan Nation Alliance

March 4: Alternative Vineyard Management Practices: water, nutrients and ground vegetation, by Mehdi Sharifi

March 11: Trump and the US(S) Titanic, by Dr. Rosalind Warner

March 18: Reconnecting: Keeping Human Connecting in a Technological Era, by Elad Milman

March 25: Defeating the German Army in 1918: the 2 nd Canadian Mounted Rifles and the Hundred Days Campaign from Amiens to Mons, by Howard Hisdal

April 1: The Digital Future of Health Care: Development of digital biomarkers to improve chronic disease management, treatment and therapies, by Scott McMillan.

Talks are 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Lecture Theatre (PL 107) of the Ashnola Building. The Okanagan College Penticton campus is located at 583 Duncan Ave. Admission is by donation, with proceeds going to support students in need.

Event information is available at https://ocspeakersseries.weebly.com/.