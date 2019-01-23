Former NHL Stars Team Up to Talk Mental Health and Mental Training in event

Kelowna Minor Hockey and Third Space Mind Counselling Center present “Mental Training: Train Like the Pros” on January 23 at The Laurel Packinghouse.

The event features a panel of former NHL hockey players including, Josh Gorges (San Jose Sharks, Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres), Wade Redden (Ottawa Senators, New York Rangers, St. Lewis Blues) and Quintin Laing (Washington Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks), along with former pro athlete, coach and now clinical counsellor, Barb Egan of Third Space Mind. The panel will discuss sports psychology and the importance of mental training and mental health—both on and off the ice.

“To be your best, you need to feel yourself both mentally and physically. This applies in hockey and in life.” says clinical and sports counsellor, Barb Egan. “This is for anyone who is a hockey player, athlete in general, fan, and anyone who just wants to be inspired from these stories.”

The event is open to the public with 100% of profits benefitting a new Mental Training Fund for Kelowna Minor Hockey, courtesy of Third Space Life Charity. The fund will provide KMH with individual counselling, sports psychology and team workshops.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.ca or facebook.com/ThirdSpaceMind

Date: Jan 23, 2019

Time: 7 pm

Location: The Laurel Packinghouse

Tickets:

$20 / Each

$60 / Family of Four