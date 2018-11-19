Advertisement

Select Page

Built Green Canada sustainability projects in the Okanagan

Posted by | Nov 19, 2018 |

Built Green Canada sustainability projects in the Okanagan

Going green

Three years ago, Scott Butler called a team meeting to discuss next steps for Highstreet Ventures. It would prove an important one. Already pushing the boundaries on green initiatives, the president further challenged his team to pursue certification for their green initiatives on future builds.

The development team was hesitant. Would the burden of additional time and cost rule out this goal? Once various options of green certification were evaluated, it became apparent that with a little modification to their design and company practices, Highstreet could achieve certification through Built Green Canada.

That June, Highstreet announced their next projects: Mission Flats in Kelowna and Carrington Ridge in West Kelowna. Together, 520 Built Green® gold-certified rental apartments came to market in the Central Okanagan.

As seen in

Oct-Nov-2018-Okanagan-Life-developers

Our October/November issue celebrates 30 years of bringing our readers the stories of the Okanagan. Our real estate developers are mixing it up in our feature story. Writer Patti Shales…

Purchase

Projects certified through Built Green Canada take a holistic approach to sustainability, including energy efficiency, and then going beyond to include materials and methods, indoor air quality, ventilation, waste management, water conservation, and overall business practices. For tenants, it means a healthier, more durable home with a lower environmental impact, which comes with the added benefit of reduced monthly costs.

Green projects are at the intersection of affordability and sustainability. Buying a home is far less attainable than it once was, making an affordable, quality rentals an attractive option. Sustainable features that reduce utility costs further can help with affordability.

The Kelowna and West Kelowna projects feature the largest private investment in renewable energy in multi-family projects across Western Canada. The developments also include electric cars and car sharing; landscaping designed to mimic the local environment through less lawn coverage, as well as integrating xeriscape concepts.

Since that initial meeting in 2016, Highstreet has enrolled 17 projects for certification through Built Green Canada. — Contributed

 

Related Post

Five reasons to move to the Okanagan
The Shore launches on the shores of Gyro Beach
Construction begins on tower in downtown Kelowna

About The Author

Editor

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We're now in our 30th year of publishing. Subscribe

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Current Issue

Oct-Nov-2018-Okanagan-Life-developers

Current Issue

Oct | Nov 2018 Okanagan Life

Purchase

Royal Canadian Legion Kelowna donates $100,000 to ...
Five reasons to move to the Okanagan
Seventy local artists’ work presented at Kelowna A...
Beer tasting course coming to the Okanagan

Upcoming Events

Nov
23
Fri
6:00 pm 10th Annual Global Gala @ Delta Grand Resort
10th Annual Global Gala @ Delta Grand Resort
Nov 23 @ 6:00 pm
10th Annual Global Gala @ Delta Grand Resort | Kelowna | British Columbia | Canada
The fourth-year nursing students from the University of British Columbia (UBCO), in partnership with Okanagan-Zambia Health Initiative (OkaZHI), proudly host the 10th Annual Global Gala. The Global Gala is the formal charity event that features[...]
Nov
24
Sat
7:00 pm Annual Innkeepers Gala to raise ... @ Hotel Eldorado
Annual Innkeepers Gala to raise ... @ Hotel Eldorado
Nov 24 @ 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Annual Innkeepers Gala to raise funds for JoeAnna's House @ Hotel Eldorado | Kelowna | British Columbia | Canada
29th Annual Innkeepers Gala to raise funds for regional families in need The Innkeeper’s Gala on Saturday November 24, continues a 29-year tradition of kicking off the holiday season in style to benefit a very important cause.[...]
Nov
30
Fri
5:00 pm Summerland Festival of Lights @ Downtown Summerland
Summerland Festival of Lights @ Downtown Summerland
Nov 30 @ 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Summerland Festival of Lights @ Downtown Summerland | Victoria | Texas | United States
Summerland will switch-on of its downtown lights on Friday, November 30. Be treated to an evening of festive fun with a country twist. Presented by the Summerland Chamber of Commerce and the District of Summerland,[...]

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match