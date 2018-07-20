Select Page

Beach cam shows clear skies in Osoyoos

Travellers to Osoyoos — and to the Okanagan Valley in general — have expressed understandable concern about the safety of visiting the region, given widespread media coverage of the multiple wildfires that have resulted from the season’s prolonged dry, hot weather.

Travel in and out of Osoyoos was determined safe by local authorities the afternoon of July 20.

Beach cams at Osoyoos

Highway 97 and Highway 3 are open in all directions. For current driving conditions, visit Drive BC’s website: http://www.drivebc.com/

Air quality in Osoyoos is rated Level 2 (Low). For up-to-the-minute ratings, visit the BC Air Quality Index website: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/bcairquality/readings/aqhi-table.xml

The temperature in Osoyoos is 26C (79F) (the afternoon of July 20.)

Those seeking information about wildfires in the province should visit the BC Wildfire Service’s interactive map (http://openmaps.gov.bc.ca/kml/wildfire/map.html) and FireSmoke.ca’s Smoke Forecasts (http://firesmoke.ca/forecasts/viewer/run/ops/BSC-CA-01/current/)

Additionally, the Destination Osoyoos Live Beachcam may be referenced for a current view of conditions in the town: https://www.destinationosoyoos.com/visit-osoyoos/live-beachcam/

