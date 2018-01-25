8,000 to dine around Thompson Okanagan

The British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association is excited to bring back the popular Dine Around 2018, presented by the Wines of British Columbia, January 17 to February 4.

More than 50 restaurants throughout the Thompson Okanagan are featuring a three-course menu for $15, $25, $35 or $45 with suggested BC VQA wine pairings, BC craft beer pairings or spirits and cocktail pairings.

Guests can visit the participating restaurants and ask for their Dine Around menu, reservations are encouraged as more than 8,000 people are expected to take in the festival. A list of participating restaurants and their menus can be viewed online at www.dinearound.ca

“This festival is great for restaurants as we help promote their businesses during what has been traditionally a slow time of year,” says Ian Tostenson, president/CEO of the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association. “Consumers also appreciate it as they have the opportunity to sip, savour and save with these delicious three course menus for such incredible prices. Many residents take the opportunity to get out and try restaurants that they may not have ever been to or don’t visit often enough, it’s a win win for the consumer and our member restaurants.”

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to promote the Wines of British Columbia; this is an excellent opportunity for local restaurants, wineries and breweries to focus locally and showcase how well BC VQA wines, craft beer and craft spirits pair with our local foods," says coordinator Christina Ferreira.

Guests visiting participating restaurants can enter to win $250 in restaurant gift cards by requesting a ballot entry form. Patrons are also encouraged to take a photo of their food and wine, spirit or beer pairing and tag the restaurant along with #dinearound2018 to be automatically entered for a chance to win $25 gift cards from participating restaurants.